Events and Tickets

All prices and times subject to change without prior notice. Ticket pricing may not include service fees and/or facility charges.
Date
Event Name
Location
Time
Tickets
David Lee Ultimate Elvis
Thu Dec 29
Thu 29 Dec
David Lee Ultimate ElvisMore Info
Theater
7:30 pm
David Lee Ultimate Elvis
Theater
40th Anniversary of Elvis' only Birmingham Concert featuring David Lee Ultimate Elvis. Onsale to General Public: Thu, 09/22/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: US $15.00 - US $35.00. Service charges may apply. Prices subject to change. 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no video/no audio recording. Regarding Opening Acts: Tom Brown, former VP of Turner Classic Movies, current host of “Gates to Graceland”, to emcee and Bill Baize, member of the Stamps Quartet, one of Elvis’ original backup singers to sing with David Lee backed by Steel City Sound.
Bassnectar NYE 360°
Sat Dec 31
Sat 31 Dec
Bassnectar NYE 360°More Info
Legacy Arena
7:30 pm
Bassnectar NYE 360°
Legacy Arena
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 09/16/16 11:00 AM CDT. Prices: TBA. MUST BE 18+ TO ATTEND THIS EVENT. Please adhere to published ticket limits. Orders exceeding the ticket limit will be canceled without notice. Delivery of tickets will be delayed until December 5, 2016 to check for duplicate orders. NO PROFESSIONAL CAMERAS/NO AUDIO OR VIDEO RECORDING. LIST OF PERMITTED AND PROHIBITED ITEMS WILL BE E-MAILED TO CUSTOMER PRIOR TO EVENT. DOORS VIP 5:30PM ,STANDARD 6:30PM
Anthony Hamilton - New Year's Eve Celebration
Sat Dec 31
Sat 31 Dec
Anthony Hamilton - New Year's Eve CelebrationMore Info
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
Anthony Hamilton - New Year's Eve Celebration
Concert Hall
Guests: Guy, Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall. On Sale to General Public: Sat, 10/29/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $84.25 $74.25 $54.25. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording. Doors open at 7:00pm.
Monster Jam Pit Pass: Preshow Pit Party From 10:30 am-Noon
Sat Jan 07
Sat 07 Jan
Monster Jam Pit Pass: Preshow Pit Party From 10:30 am-NoonMore Info
Legacy Arena
10:30 am
Monster Jam Pit Pass: Preshow Pit Party From 10:30 am-Noon
Legacy Arena
PIT PASS MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN EVENT TICKET! The Pit Party is a pre-show event taking place from 10:30am to 12:00pm. Ages 2 & up require a ticket.
Monster Jam Triple Threat Series
Sat Jan 07
Sat 07 Jan
Monster Jam Triple Threat SeriesMore Info
Legacy Arena
1:00 pm
Monster Jam Triple Threat Series
Legacy Arena
Onsale to General Public: Tue, 09/27/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Please Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $16 - $65. Additional fees are applied at Checkout. Prices subject to change. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. Doors open 1 hour prior to performance. For Groups call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.
Monster Jam Triple Threat Series
Sat Jan 07
Sat 07 Jan
Monster Jam Triple Threat SeriesMore Info
Legacy Arena
7:00 pm
Monster Jam Triple Threat Series
Legacy Arena
Onsale to General Public: Tue, 09/27/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Please Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $16 - $65. Additional fees are applied at Checkout. Prices subject to change. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. Doors open 1 hour prior to performance. For Groups call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.
Boyz II Men
Sat Jan 07
Sat 07 Jan
Boyz II MenMore Info
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
Boyz II Men
Concert Hall
Presented by Alabama Symphony Orchestra: Red Diamond Pop Series. Onsale to General Public: Fri, Mon, 08/17/15 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $87.00 | $72.00 | $62.00 | $52.00 - Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording. Doors will open at 7:00 pm. Arena Club And Premier Parking are unavailable for this event.
Monster Jam Pit Pass: Preshow Pit Party From 10:30 am-Noon
Sun Jan 08
Sun 08 Jan
Monster Jam Pit Pass: Preshow Pit Party From 10:30 am-NoonMore Info
Legacy Arena
10:30 am
Monster Jam Pit Pass: Preshow Pit Party From 10:30 am-Noon
Legacy Arena
PIT PASS MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN EVENT TICKET! The Pit Party is a pre-show event taking place from 10:30am to 12:00pm. Ages 2 & up require a ticket.
Monster Jam Triple threat Series
Sun Jan 08
Sun 08 Jan
Monster Jam Triple threat SeriesMore Info
Legacy Arena
1:00 pm
Monster Jam Triple threat Series
Legacy Arena
Onsale to General Public: Tue, 09/27/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Please Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $16 - $65. Additional fees are applied at Checkout. Prices subject to change. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. Doors open 1 hour prior to performance. For Groups call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.
Dirty Dancing
Fri Jan 13
Fri 13 Jan
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
Dirty Dancing
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.
Dirty Dancing
Sat Jan 14
Sat 14 Jan
Concert Hall
2:00 pm
Dirty Dancing
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.
WWE Live
Sat Jan 14
Sat 14 Jan
WWE LiveMore Info
Legacy Arena
7:30 pm
WWE Live
Legacy Arena
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 11/11/16 12:00 PM CST Prices: $102 $97 $67 $57 $37 $27 $17. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No laser pens/video cameras. Groups of 10+ call 205-458-8449 or email groupsales@bjcc.org.
Dirty Dancing
Sat Jan 14
Sat 14 Jan
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
Dirty Dancing
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.
The Southern Bridal Show
Sun Jan 15
Sun 15 Jan
The Southern Bridal ShowMore Info
North Exhibition Hall
12:00 pm
The Southern Bridal Show
North Exhibition Hall
On Sale To General Public: Now. Adults (Ages 6+) are $15. Children 5 & under are admitted free. Show hours are 12PM-5PM. For More Information, visit: http://www.eliteevents.com/
Dirty Dancing
Sun Jan 15
Sun 15 Jan
Concert Hall
1:00 pm
Dirty Dancing
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.
Dirty Dancing
Sun Jan 15
Sun 15 Jan
Concert Hall
6:30 pm
Dirty Dancing
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.
Birmingham Boat Show
Thu Jan 19
Thu 19 Jan
Exhibition Hall
12:00 pm
Birmingham Boat Show
Exhibition Hall
On Sale To The General Public: Now. Prices: *All tickets $10, children 12 & under admitted free. For More Information, Please visit BirminghamBoatShow.com
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Thu Jan 19
Thu 19 Jan
Legacy Arena
7:00 pm
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Legacy Arena
On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Fri Jan 20
Fri 20 Jan
Legacy Arena
10:30 am
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Legacy Arena
On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.
Birmingham Boat Show
Fri Jan 20
Fri 20 Jan
Exhibition Hall
12:00 pm
Birmingham Boat Show
Exhibition Hall
On Sale To The General Public: Now. Prices: *All tickets $10, children 12 & under admitted free. For More Information, Please visit BirminghamBoatShow.com
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Fri Jan 20
Fri 20 Jan
Legacy Arena
7:00 pm
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Legacy Arena
On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.
Wake Up, Brother Bear!
Sat Jan 21
Sat 21 Jan
Theater
10:00 am
Wake Up, Brother Bear!
Theater
For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Sat Jan 21
Sat 21 Jan
Legacy Arena
10:30 am
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Legacy Arena
On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.
Birmingham Boat Show
Sat Jan 21
Sat 21 Jan
Exhibition Hall
11:00 am
Birmingham Boat Show
Exhibition Hall
On Sale To The General Public: Now. Prices: *All tickets $10, children 12 & under admitted free. For More Information, Please visit BirminghamBoatShow.com
Wake Up, Brother Bear!
Sat Jan 21
Sat 21 Jan
Theater
2:00 pm
Wake Up, Brother Bear!
Theater
For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Sat Jan 21
Sat 21 Jan
Legacy Arena
2:30 pm
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Legacy Arena
On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Sat Jan 21
Sat 21 Jan
Legacy Arena
6:30 pm
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Legacy Arena
On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Sun Jan 22
Sun 22 Jan
Legacy Arena
10:30 am
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Sun Jan 22
Sun 22 Jan
Legacy Arena
10:30 am
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Legacy Arena
On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.
Birmingham Boat Show
Sun Jan 22
Sun 22 Jan
Exhibition Hall
12:00 pm
Birmingham Boat Show
Exhibition Hall
On Sale To The General Public: Now. Prices: *All tickets $10, children 12 & under admitted free. For More Information, Please visit BirminghamBoatShow.com
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Sun Jan 22
Sun 22 Jan
Legacy Arena
2:30 pm
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Legacy Arena
On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Sun Jan 22
Sun 22 Jan
Legacy Arena
6:30 pm
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:
Legacy Arena
On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.
Wake Up, Brother Bear!
Sat Jan 28
Sat 28 Jan
Theater
10:00 am
Wake Up, Brother Bear!
Theater
For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org
Wake Up, Brother Bear!
Sat Jan 28
Sat 28 Jan
Theater
2:00 pm
Wake Up, Brother Bear!
Theater
For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org
BankcorpSouth: Elevate The Stage: UA vs. AU Gymnastics
Sun Jan 29
Sun 29 Jan
BankcorpSouth: Elevate The Stage: UA vs. AU GymnasticsMore Info
Legacy Arena
4:00 pm
BankcorpSouth: Elevate The Stage: UA vs. AU Gymnastics
Legacy Arena
On sale to General Public: Wed, 10/05/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $27 $18 $12. Ages 2+ must have a ticket to enter. No professional camers/no recordings. Doors open at 2:30 pm.
Davis Cup
Fri Feb 03
Fri 03 Feb
Legacy Arena
3:00 pm
Davis Cup
Legacy Arena
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 12/09/16 10:00 AM CST. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording.
Dancing With The Stars Live
Fri Feb 03
Fri 03 Feb
Dancing With The Stars LiveMore Info
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
Dancing With The Stars Live
Concert Hall
Onsale to General Public: Mon, 10/03/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $75 $59.50 $49.50. Ages: 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no video. ALL VIP TICKETS TO BE DISTRIBUTED BY VIP REP ON DAY OF SHOW. CUSTOMER WILL RECEIVE E-MAIL PRIOR TO EVENT.
Davis Cup
Sat Feb 04
Sat 04 Feb
Legacy Arena
2:00 pm
Davis Cup
Legacy Arena
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 12/09/16 10:00 AM CST. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording.
Einstein is a Dummy
Sat Feb 04
Sat 04 Feb
Einstein is a DummyMore Info
Theater
2:30 pm
Birmingham Winter Beer Fest
Sat Feb 04
Sat 04 Feb
Birmingham Winter Beer FestMore Info
Exhibition Hall
3:00 pm
Birmingham Winter Beer Fest
Exhibition Hall
On sale to General Public: Fri, 12/09/16 10:00 AM CST. GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS: Early Bird Ticket (Dec 6 - Jan 13): $40 General Admission (Jan 14 - Feb 3): $45 Day of Show: $50. VIP TICKETS (ALLOWED TO ENTER AT 2PM): Advance (Dec 6 - Feb 3): $80 Day of Show: $85 DESIGNATED DRIVER TICKETS: General Admission Designated Driver: $15 VIP Designated Driver: $25. Must be 21 to enter. *Additional fees may apply.
Davis Cup
Sun Feb 05
Sun 05 Feb
Legacy Arena
11:00 am
Davis Cup
Legacy Arena
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 12/09/16 10:00 AM CST. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording.
O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels
Fri Feb 10
Fri 10 Feb
Exhibition Hall
3:00 pm
O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels
Exhibition Hall
Purchase tickets at the door day of show. Prices: Adult $18 Children 6-11: $5 Under 6: Free. For more information, visit: http://worldofwheels.net
Brian McKnight
Fri Feb 10
Fri 10 Feb
Brian McKnightMore Info
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
Brian McKnight
Concert Hall
Special Guest: Kelly Price, Chanté Moore. On sale to General Public: Fri, 12/09/16 10:00 AM CST. Prices: TBA. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording. Acts subject to change.
O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels
Sat Feb 11
Sat 11 Feb
Exhibition Hall
10:00 am
O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels
Exhibition Hall
Purchase tickets at the door day of show. Prices: Adult $18 Children 6-11: $5 Under 6: Free. For more information, visit: http://worldofwheels.net
Einstein is a Dummy
Sat Feb 11
Sat 11 Feb
Einstein is a DummyMore Info
Theater
2:30 pm
O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels
Sun Feb 12
Sun 12 Feb
Exhibition Hall
11:00 am
O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels
Exhibition Hall
Purchase tickets at the door day of show. Prices: Adult $18 Children 6-11: $5 Under 6: Free. For more information, visit: http://worldofwheels.net
Shen Yun
Tue Feb 14
Tue 14 Feb
Shen YunMore Info
Concert Hall
7:30 pm
Shen Yun
Concert Hall
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 10/28/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $154.75 $114.75 $104.75 $94.75 $84.75 $74.75. Ages: All ages must have a ticket. No cameras or photos. No audio or video. Recommended for ages 4+.
Shen Yun
Wed Feb 15
Wed 15 Feb
Shen YunMore Info
Concert Hall
7:30 pm
Shen Yun
Concert Hall
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 10/28/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $154.75 $114.75 $104.75 $94.75 $84.75 $74.75. Ages: All ages must have a ticket. No cameras or photos. No audio or video. Recommended for ages 4+.
44th Annual Birmingham Home Show
Thu Feb 16
Thu 16 Feb
Exhibition Hall
11:00 am
44th Annual Birmingham Home Show
Exhibition Hall
Onsale To The General Public: Tues., Nov. 22 Noon. Prices: Adults $11 Seniors $7 (Thursday only) Children 6-12 $3 Children 5 + Under Free. For more information, visit http://homeshowbirmingham.com/information
Bon Jovi
Thu Feb 16
Thu 16 Feb
Bon JoviMore Info
Legacy Arena
8:00 pm
Bon Jovi
Legacy Arena
On Sale to General Public: Saturday, Oct. 15 10am. Prices: VIP: $555.75 $455.75 $385.75 Regular: $155.75 $109.75 $90.25 $60.25 $40.25. . Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording.
44th Annual Birmingham Home Show
Fri Feb 17
Fri 17 Feb
Exhibition Hall
10:00 am
44th Annual Birmingham Home Show
Exhibition Hall
Onsale To The General Public: Tues., Nov. 22 Noon. Prices: Adults $11 Seniors $7 (Thursday only) Children 6-12 $3 Children 5 + Under Free. For more information, visit http://homeshowbirmingham.com/information
Eric Church
Fri Feb 17
Fri 17 Feb
Eric ChurchMore Info
Legacy Arena
8:00 pm
Eric Church
Legacy Arena
ALERT: Tickets to Eric Church sold exclusively at Ticketmaster. No Box Office Sales until Jan., 17, 2017. On sale to General Public: Fri, 09/23/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $89 $70 $49.50 $30 $18. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording. There is a 6 ticket limit for this event.
44th Annual Birmingham Home Show
Sat Feb 18
Sat 18 Feb
Exhibition Hall
10:00 am
44th Annual Birmingham Home Show
Exhibition Hall
Onsale To The General Public: Tues., Nov. 22 Noon. Prices: Adults $11 Seniors $7 (Thursday only) Children 6-12 $3 Children 5 + Under Free. For more information, visit http://homeshowbirmingham.com/information
Katt Williams
Sat Feb 18
Sat 18 Feb
Katt WilliamsMore Info
Legacy Arena
8:00 pm
Katt Williams
Legacy Arena
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 11/11/16 10:00 AM CST. Prices: $101 $77 $61 $54. Ages: Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording. Acts/prices subject to change.
44th Annual Birmingham Home Show
Sun Feb 19
Sun 19 Feb
Exhibition Hall
10:00 am
44th Annual Birmingham Home Show
Exhibition Hall
Onsale To The General Public: Tues., Nov. 22 Noon. Prices: Adults $11 Seniors $7 (Thursday only) Children 6-12 $3 Children 5 + Under Free. For more information, visit http://homeshowbirmingham.com/information
Stomp
Tue Feb 21
Tue 21 Feb
StompMore Info
Concert Hall
7:30 pm
Stomp
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.
Stomp
Wed Feb 22
Wed 22 Feb
StompMore Info
Concert Hall
7:30 pm
Stomp
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.
Twenty One Pilots
Fri Feb 24
Fri 24 Feb
Twenty One PilotsMore Info
Legacy Arena
7:00 pm
Twenty One Pilots
Legacy Arena
On Sale to General Public: Fri, 05/13/16 Noon CDT. Prices: $46.50 $36.50. Floor Is General Admission. Please adhere to published ticket limits. If you exceed the ticket limit, you may have any or all of your orders and tickets canceled without notice. Delivery will be delayed to check for duplicate orders. Deliver delay will be lifted 1/24/2017. 6 ticket limit. All ages must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording.
Once The Musical
Fri Feb 24
Fri 24 Feb
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
Once The Musical
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.
Once The Musical
Sat Feb 25
Sat 25 Feb
Concert Hall
2:00 pm
Once The Musical
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.
Once The Musical
Sat Feb 25
Sat 25 Feb
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
Once The Musical
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.
Once The Musical
Sun Feb 26
Sun 26 Feb
Concert Hall
1:00 pm
Once The Musical
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.
Cottontails Village
Fri Mar 03
Fri 03 Mar
Exhibition Hall
10:00 am
Cottontails Village
Exhibition Hall
On Sale to The General Public: TBA. Prices: TBA. For more information, visit: http://www.christmasvillagefestival.com/cottontails
Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella
Fri Mar 03
Fri 03 Mar
Theater
7:30 pm
Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella
Theater
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 09/16/16 10:00 AM CDT. All ages must have a ticket. No cameras/no video recording. For groups call 205.458.8449. Presented by The Birmingham Ballet. For more information, visit http://www.birminghamballet.com/
Norah Jones
Fri Mar 03
Fri 03 Mar
Norah JonesMore Info
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
Norah Jones
Concert Hall
On sale to General Public: Fri, 11/18/16 10:00 AM CST. Prices: $71.75 $61.75 $43.75. All ages must have a ticket No professional cameras/no recording.
Cottontails Village
Sat Mar 04
Sat 04 Mar
Exhibition Hall
10:00 am
Cottontails Village
Exhibition Hall
On Sale to The General Public: TBA. Prices: TBA. For more information, visit: http://www.christmasvillagefestival.com/cottontails
Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella
Sat Mar 04
Sat 04 Mar
Theater
2:00 pm
Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella
Theater
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 09/16/16 10:00 AM CDT. All ages must have a ticket. No cameras/no video recording. For groups call 205.458.8449. Presented by The Birmingham Ballet. For more information, visit http://www.birminghamballet.com/
Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella
Sat Mar 04
Sat 04 Mar
Theater
7:30 pm
Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella
Theater
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 09/16/16 10:00 AM CDT. All ages must have a ticket. No cameras/no video recording. For groups call 205.458.8449. Presented by The Birmingham Ballet. For more information, visit http://www.birminghamballet.com/
Back 2 The 80s
Sat Mar 04
Sat 04 Mar
Back 2 The 80sMore Info
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
Back 2 The 80s
Concert Hall
Artist: : Whodini, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Kid Capri, Al B. Sure!, Force MDS, Hi Five, Cherelle, Doug E. Fresh, Onsale to General Public Fri, 11/18/16 10:00 AM CST. Prices: $101 $77 $61 $51. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. Acts subject to change without notice.
Cottontails Village
Sun Mar 05
Sun 05 Mar
Exhibition Hall
12:00 pm
Cottontails Village
Exhibition Hall
On Sale to The General Public: TBA. Prices: TBA. For more information, visit: http://www.christmasvillagefestival.com/cottontails
Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella
Sun Mar 05
Sun 05 Mar
Theater
2:00 pm
Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella
Theater
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 09/16/16 10:00 AM CDT. All ages must have a ticket. No cameras/no video recording. For groups call 205.458.8449. Presented by The Birmingham Ballet. For more information, visit http://www.birminghamballet.com/
Natural hair and Health Expo
Sat Mar 11
Sat 11 Mar
Natural hair and Health ExpoMore Info
North Exhibition Hall
10:00 am
Natural hair and Health Expo
North Exhibition Hall
On Sale To General Public: TBA. Prices: $10 Advance. $20 Day of show. For more information, please visit: naturalhairandhealthexpo.com
The Brain Candy Live Tour
Tue Mar 21
Tue 21 Mar
The Brain Candy Live TourMore Info
Concert Hall
7:30 pm
The Brain Candy Live Tour
Concert Hall
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 10/28/16 10:00 AM CDT. $76.75 $60.75 $46.75 $30.75. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording.
Chris Rock - Total Blackout Tour
Fri Mar 24
Fri 24 Mar
Chris Rock - Total Blackout TourMore Info
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
Chris Rock - Total Blackout Tour
Concert Hall
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 12/09/16 10:00 AM CST. Prices: $125 $69.50 $49.50. Agies 2+ mus have a ticket to enter. NO CAMERAS/VIDEO ALLOWED - NO EXCEPTIONS
Professional Bull Riders
Sat Apr 01
Sat 01 Apr
Professional Bull RidersMore Info
Legacy Arena
7:00 pm
Professional Bull Riders
Legacy Arena
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 09/30/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $162 $57 $47 $37 $17. Price Increases $5 day of show. See Ticketmaster for Elite Seat information. Ages: 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras.
The Phantom Of The Opera
Wed Apr 05
Wed 05 Apr
Concert Hall
7:30 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
The Phantom Of The Opera
Thu Apr 06
Thu 06 Apr
Concert Hall
2:00 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
The Phantom Of The Opera
Thu Apr 06
Thu 06 Apr
Concert Hall
7:30 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
James & The Giant Peach
Fri Apr 07
Fri 07 Apr
Theater
7:30 pm
James & The Giant Peach
Theater
For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org
Panic! At The Disco
Fri Apr 07
Fri 07 Apr
Panic! At The DiscoMore Info
Legacy Arena
8:00 pm
Panic! At The Disco
Legacy Arena
Guests: MisterWifes & Saint Motel. On Sale To General Public: Fri., Sep 30 10am CST. Prices: $61 $51 $41. Ages 2+ Must have a ticket. No professional cameras or recordings. Arena Club Available for purchase for this event. Presented by Livenation.
The Phantom Of The Opera
Fri Apr 07
Fri 07 Apr
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
The Phantom Of The Opera
Sat Apr 08
Sat 08 Apr
Concert Hall
2:00 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
James & The Giant Peach
Sat Apr 08
Sat 08 Apr
Theater
2:30 pm
James & The Giant Peach
Theater
For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org
Kari Jobe
Sat Apr 08
Sat 08 Apr
Kari JobeMore Info
Legacy Arena
7:00 pm
Kari Jobe
Legacy Arena
On sale to General Public: Fri, 12/16/16 10:00 AM CST. Prices: $77.50 $42.50 $27.50. Floor is General Admission Seated. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No Videoing. Doors open at 6pm. For group sales, please call: 855-484-1991
The Phantom Of The Opera
Sat Apr 08
Sat 08 Apr
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
The Phantom Of The Opera
Sun Apr 09
Sun 09 Apr
Concert Hall
1:00 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
The Phantom Of The Opera
Sun Apr 09
Sun 09 Apr
Concert Hall
6:30 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
The Phantom Of The Opera
Tue Apr 11
Tue 11 Apr
Concert Hall
7:30 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
The Phantom Of The Opera
Wed Apr 12
Wed 12 Apr
Concert Hall
7:30 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
The Phantom Of The Opera
Thu Apr 13
Thu 13 Apr
Concert Hall
7:30 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
James & The Giant Peach
Fri Apr 14
Fri 14 Apr
Theater
2:30 pm
James & The Giant Peach
Theater
For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org
The Phantom Of The Opera
Fri Apr 14
Fri 14 Apr
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
The Phantom Of The Opera
Sat Apr 15
Sat 15 Apr
Concert Hall
2:00 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
The Phantom Of The Opera
Sat Apr 15
Sat 15 Apr
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
The Phantom Of The Opera
Sun Apr 16
Sun 16 Apr
Concert Hall
1:00 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
The Phantom Of The Opera
Sun Apr 16
Sun 16 Apr
Concert Hall
6:30 pm
The Phantom Of The Opera
Concert Hall
On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.
Soul2Soul Tour: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Fri Apr 21
Fri 21 Apr
Soul2Soul Tour: Tim McGraw & Faith HillMore Info
Legacy Arena
8:00 pm
Soul2Soul Tour: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Legacy Arena
Onsale to General Public: Fri, 10/14/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $109.50 $89.50 $69.50. Ages 2+ Must have a ticket to enter. No professional cameras/no video/audio recordings. VIP1 & VIP2 packages will not be available for pick up until night of show. An Email confirmation will be sent to all VIP buyers within 72 hours of event.
Alton Brown Live
Tue Apr 25
Tue 25 Apr
Alton Brown LiveMore Info
Concert Hall
7:30 pm
Alton Brown Live
Concert Hall
Onsale to General Public: Thu, 08/11/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $102 $67 $59.50 $54.50 $39.50 $27. All ages must have a ticket. No cameras or recording devices allowed. Groups of 15+ please call 205-458-8449 or email groupsales@bjcc.org. For more information, please visit: www.altonbrowntour.com.
Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds – The Final Performances
Tue May 09
Tue 09 May
Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds – The Final PerformancesMore Info
Concert Hall
8:00 pm
Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds – The Final Performances
Concert Hall
Special Guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. Onsale to General Public: Fri, 10/21/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: TBA. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No Professional Cameras/No Audio or Video.
Julianne and Derek Hough: MOVE - Beyond - Live On Tour
Wed May 17
Wed 17 May
Julianne and Derek Hough: MOVE - Beyond - Live On TourMore Info
Concert Hall
7:30 pm
Julianne and Derek Hough: MOVE - Beyond - Live On Tour
Concert Hall
On sale to General Public: Fri, 12/16/16 10:00 AM CST. Prices: $81.50 $67 $51.50. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording.