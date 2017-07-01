Events and Tickets

David Lee Ultimate Elvis

Thu Dec 29

Thu 29 Dec

David Lee Ultimate Elvis

Theater

7:30 pm

David Lee Ultimate Elvis at the BJCC

David Lee Ultimate Elvis

29 Dec

Theater

40th Anniversary of Elvis' only Birmingham Concert featuring David Lee Ultimate Elvis. Onsale to General Public: Thu, 09/22/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: US $15.00 - US $35.00. Service charges may apply. Prices subject to change. 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no video/no audio recording. Regarding Opening Acts: Tom Brown, former VP of Turner Classic Movies, current host of “Gates to Graceland”, to emcee and Bill Baize, member of the Stamps Quartet, one of Elvis’ original backup singers to sing with David Lee backed by Steel City Sound.

Bassnectar NYE 360°

Sat Dec 31

Sat 31 Dec

Bassnectar NYE 360°

Legacy Arena

7:30 pm

Bassnectar NYE 360° at the BJCC

Bassnectar NYE 360°

31 Dec

Legacy Arena

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 09/16/16 11:00 AM CDT. Prices: TBA. MUST BE 18+ TO ATTEND THIS EVENT. Please adhere to published ticket limits. Orders exceeding the ticket limit will be canceled without notice. Delivery of tickets will be delayed until December 5, 2016 to check for duplicate orders. NO PROFESSIONAL CAMERAS/NO AUDIO OR VIDEO RECORDING. LIST OF PERMITTED AND PROHIBITED ITEMS WILL BE E-MAILED TO CUSTOMER PRIOR TO EVENT. DOORS VIP 5:30PM ,STANDARD 6:30PM

Anthony Hamilton - New Year's Eve Celebration

Sat Dec 31

Sat 31 Dec

Anthony Hamilton - New Year's Eve Celebration

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

Anthony Hamilton - New Year's Eve Celebration at the BJCC

Anthony Hamilton - New Year's Eve Celebration

31 Dec

Concert Hall

Guests: Guy, Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall. On Sale to General Public: Sat, 10/29/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $84.25 $74.25 $54.25. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording. Doors open at 7:00pm.

Monster Jam Pit Pass: Preshow Pit Party From 10:30 am-Noon

Sat Jan 07

Sat 07 Jan

Monster Jam Pit Pass: Preshow Pit Party From 10:30 am-Noon

Legacy Arena

10:30 am

Monster Jam Pit Pass: Preshow Pit Party From 10:30 am-Noon

07 Jan

Legacy Arena

PIT PASS MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN EVENT TICKET! The Pit Party is a pre-show event taking place from 10:30am to 12:00pm. Ages 2 & up require a ticket.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

Sat Jan 07

Sat 07 Jan

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

Legacy Arena

1:00

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series at the BJCC

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

07 Jan

Legacy Arena

Onsale to General Public: Tue, 09/27/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Please Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $16 - $65. Additional fees are applied at Checkout. Prices subject to change. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. Doors open 1 hour prior to performance. For Groups call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

Sat Jan 07

Sat 07 Jan

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

Legacy Arena

7:00 pm

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

07 Jan

Legacy Arena

Onsale to General Public: Tue, 09/27/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Please Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $16 - $65. Additional fees are applied at Checkout. Prices subject to change. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. Doors open 1 hour prior to performance. For Groups call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.

Boyz II Men

Sat Jan 07

Sat 07 Jan

Boyz II Men

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

Boyz II Men at the BJCC

Boyz II Men

07 Jan

Concert Hall

Presented by Alabama Symphony Orchestra: Red Diamond Pop Series. Onsale to General Public: Fri, Mon, 08/17/15 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $87.00 | $72.00 | $62.00 | $52.00 - Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording. Doors will open at 7:00 pm. Arena Club And Premier Parking are unavailable for this event.

Monster Jam Pit Pass: Preshow Pit Party From 10:30 am-Noon

Sun Jan 08

Sun 08 Jan

Monster Jam Pit Pass: Preshow Pit Party From 10:30 am-Noon

Legacy Arena

10:30 am

Monster Jam Pit Pass: Preshow Pit Party From 10:30 am-Noon

08 Jan

Legacy Arena

PIT PASS MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN EVENT TICKET! The Pit Party is a pre-show event taking place from 10:30am to 12:00pm. Ages 2 & up require a ticket.

Monster Jam Triple threat Series

Sun Jan 08

Sun 08 Jan

Monster Jam Triple threat Series

Legacy Arena

1:00 pm

Monster Jam Triple threat Series

08 Jan

Legacy Arena

Onsale to General Public: Tue, 09/27/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Please Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $16 - $65. Additional fees are applied at Checkout. Prices subject to change. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. Doors open 1 hour prior to performance. For Groups call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.

Dirty Dancing

Fri Jan 13

Fri 13 Jan

Dirty Dancing

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

Dirty Dancing

13 Jan

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.

Dirty Dancing

Sat Jan 14

Sat 14 Jan

Dirty Dancing

Concert Hall

2:00 pm

Dirty Dancing

14 Jan

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.

WWE Live

Sat Jan 14

Sat 14 Jan

WWE Live

Legacy Arena

7:30 pm

WWE Live

14 Jan

Legacy Arena

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 11/11/16 12:00 PM CST Prices: $102 $97 $67 $57 $37 $27 $17. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No laser pens/video cameras. Groups of 10+ call 205-458-8449 or email groupsales@bjcc.org.

Dirty Dancing

Sat Jan 14

Sat 14 Jan

Dirty Dancing

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

Dirty Dancing

14 Jan

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.

The Southern Bridal Show

Sun Jan 15

Sun 15 Jan

The Southern Bridal Show

North Exhibition Hall

12:00 pm

The Southern Bridal Show

15 Jan

North Exhibition Hall

On Sale To General Public: Now. Adults (Ages 6+) are $15. Children 5 & under are admitted free. Show hours are 12PM-5PM. For More Information, visit: http://www.eliteevents.com/

Dirty Dancing

Sun Jan 15

Sun 15 Jan

Dirty Dancing

Concert Hall

1:00 pm

Dirty Dancing

15 Jan

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.

Dirty Dancing

Sun Jan 15

Sun 15 Jan

Dirty Dancing

Concert Hall

6:30 pm

Dirty Dancing

15 Jan

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.

Birmingham Boat Show

Thu Jan 19

Thu 19 Jan

Birmingham Boat Show

Exhibition Hall

12:00 pm

Birmingham Boat Show

19 Jan

Exhibition Hall

On Sale To The General Public: Now. Prices: *All tickets $10, children 12 & under admitted free. For More Information, Please visit BirminghamBoatShow.com

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Thu Jan 19

Thu 19 Jan

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Legacy Arena

7:00 pm

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus: at the BJCC

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

19 Jan

Legacy Arena

On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Fri Jan 20

Fri 20 Jan

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Legacy Arena

10:30 am

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

20 Jan

Legacy Arena

On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.

Birmingham Boat Show

Fri Jan 20

Fri 20 Jan

Birmingham Boat Show

Exhibition Hall

12:00 pm

Birmingham Boat Show

20 Jan

Exhibition Hall

On Sale To The General Public: Now. Prices: *All tickets $10, children 12 & under admitted free. For More Information, Please visit BirminghamBoatShow.com

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Fri Jan 20

Fri 20 Jan

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Legacy Arena

7:00 pm

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

20 Jan

Legacy Arena

On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.

Wake Up, Brother Bear!

Sat Jan 21

Sat 21 Jan

Wake Up, Brother Bear!

Theater

10:00 am

Wake Up, Brother Bear!

21 Jan

Theater

For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Sat Jan 21

Sat 21 Jan

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Legacy Arena

10:30 am

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

21 Jan

Legacy Arena

On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.

Birmingham Boat Show

Sat Jan 21

Sat 21 Jan

Birmingham Boat Show

Exhibition Hall

11:00 am

Birmingham Boat Show

21 Jan

Exhibition Hall

On Sale To The General Public: Now. Prices: *All tickets $10, children 12 & under admitted free. For More Information, Please visit BirminghamBoatShow.com

Wake Up, Brother Bear!

Sat Jan 21

Sat 21 Jan

Wake Up, Brother Bear!

Theater

2:00 pm

Wake Up, Brother Bear!

21 Jan

Theater

For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Sat Jan 21

Sat 21 Jan

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Legacy Arena

2:30 pm

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

21 Jan

Legacy Arena

On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Sat Jan 21

Sat 21 Jan

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Legacy Arena

6:30 pm

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

21 Jan

Legacy Arena

On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Sun Jan 22

Sun 22 Jan

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Legacy Arena

10:30 am

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

22 Jan

Legacy Arena

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Sun Jan 22

Sun 22 Jan

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Legacy Arena

10:30 am

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

22 Jan

Legacy Arena

On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.

Birmingham Boat Show

Sun Jan 22

Sun 22 Jan

Birmingham Boat Show

Exhibition Hall

12:00 pm

Birmingham Boat Show

22 Jan

Exhibition Hall

On Sale To The General Public: Now. Prices: *All tickets $10, children 12 & under admitted free. For More Information, Please visit BirminghamBoatShow.com

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Sun Jan 22

Sun 22 Jan

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Legacy Arena

2:30 pm

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

22 Jan

Legacy Arena

On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Sun Jan 22

Sun 22 Jan

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

Legacy Arena

6:30 pm

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus:

22 Jan

Legacy Arena

On sale to General Public: Tue, 09/20/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Starting at $15. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Prices subject to change without notice. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. For Groups of 10+ call 888-305-9550 or email birmingham@groupticketsplus.com.

Wake Up, Brother Bear!

Sat Jan 28

Sat 28 Jan

Wake Up, Brother Bear!

Theater

10:00 am

Wake Up, Brother Bear!

28 Jan

Theater

For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org

Wake Up, Brother Bear!

Sat Jan 28

Sat 28 Jan

Wake Up, Brother Bear!

Theater

2:00 pm

Wake Up, Brother Bear!

28 Jan

Theater

For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org

BankcorpSouth: Elevate The Stage: UA vs. AU Gymnastics

Sun Jan 29

Sun 29 Jan

BankcorpSouth: Elevate The Stage: UA vs. AU Gymnastics

Legacy Arena

4:00 pm

BankcorpSouth: Elevate The Stage: UA vs. AU Gymnastics

29 Jan

Legacy Arena

On sale to General Public: Wed, 10/05/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $27 $18 $12. Ages 2+ must have a ticket to enter. No professional camers/no recordings. Doors open at 2:30 pm.

Davis Cup

Fri Feb 03

Fri 03 Feb

Davis Cup

Legacy Arena

3:00 pm

Davis Cup

03 Feb

Legacy Arena

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 12/09/16 10:00 AM CST. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording.

Dancing With The Stars Live

Fri Feb 03

Fri 03 Feb

Dancing With The Stars Live

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

Dancing With The Stars Live

03 Feb

Concert Hall

Onsale to General Public: Mon, 10/03/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $75 $59.50 $49.50. Ages: 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no video. ALL VIP TICKETS TO BE DISTRIBUTED BY VIP REP ON DAY OF SHOW. CUSTOMER WILL RECEIVE E-MAIL PRIOR TO EVENT.

Davis Cup

Sat Feb 04

Sat 04 Feb

Davis Cup

Legacy Arena

2:00 pm

Davis Cup

04 Feb

Legacy Arena

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 12/09/16 10:00 AM CST. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording.

Einstein is a Dummy

Sat Feb 04

Sat 04 Feb

Einstein is a Dummy

Theater

2:30 pm

Einstein is a Dummy

04 Feb

Theater

For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org

Birmingham Winter Beer Fest

Sat Feb 04

Sat 04 Feb

Birmingham Winter Beer Fest

Exhibition Hall

3:00 pm

Birmingham Winter Beer Fest

04 Feb

Exhibition Hall

On sale to General Public: Fri, 12/09/16 10:00 AM CST. GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS: Early Bird Ticket (Dec 6 - Jan 13): $40 General Admission (Jan 14 - Feb 3): $45 Day of Show: $50. VIP TICKETS (ALLOWED TO ENTER AT 2PM): Advance (Dec 6 - Feb 3): $80 Day of Show: $85 DESIGNATED DRIVER TICKETS: General Admission Designated Driver: $15 VIP Designated Driver: $25. Must be 21 to enter. *Additional fees may apply.

Davis Cup

Sun Feb 05

Sun 05 Feb

Davis Cup

Legacy Arena

11:00 am

Davis Cup

05 Feb

Legacy Arena

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 12/09/16 10:00 AM CST. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording.

O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels

Fri Feb 10

Fri 10 Feb

O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels

Exhibition Hall

3:00 pm

O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels

10 Feb

Exhibition Hall

Purchase tickets at the door day of show. Prices: Adult $18 Children 6-11: $5 Under 6: Free. For more information, visit: http://worldofwheels.net

Brian McKnight

Fri Feb 10

Fri 10 Feb

Brian McKnight

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

Brian McKnight

10 Feb

Concert Hall

Special Guest: Kelly Price, Chanté Moore. On sale to General Public: Fri, 12/09/16 10:00 AM CST. Prices: TBA. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording. Acts subject to change.

O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels

Sat Feb 11

Sat 11 Feb

O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels

Exhibition Hall

10:00 am

O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels

11 Feb

Exhibition Hall

Purchase tickets at the door day of show. Prices: Adult $18 Children 6-11: $5 Under 6: Free. For more information, visit: http://worldofwheels.net

Einstein is a Dummy

Sat Feb 11

Sat 11 Feb

Einstein is a Dummy

Theater

2:30 pm

Einstein is a Dummy

11 Feb

Theater

For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org

O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels

Sun Feb 12

Sun 12 Feb

O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels

Exhibition Hall

11:00 am

O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels

12 Feb

Exhibition Hall

Purchase tickets at the door day of show. Prices: Adult $18 Children 6-11: $5 Under 6: Free. For more information, visit: http://worldofwheels.net

Shen Yun

Tue Feb 14

Tue 14 Feb

Shen Yun

Concert Hall

7:30 pm

Shen Yun at the BJCC

Shen Yun

14 Feb

Concert Hall

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 10/28/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $154.75 $114.75 $104.75 $94.75 $84.75 $74.75. Ages: All ages must have a ticket. No cameras or photos. No audio or video. Recommended for ages 4+.

Shen Yun

Wed Feb 15

Wed 15 Feb

Shen Yun

Concert Hall

7:30 pm

Shen Yun

15 Feb

Concert Hall

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 10/28/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $154.75 $114.75 $104.75 $94.75 $84.75 $74.75. Ages: All ages must have a ticket. No cameras or photos. No audio or video. Recommended for ages 4+.

44th Annual Birmingham Home Show

Thu Feb 16

Thu 16 Feb

44th Annual Birmingham Home Show

Exhibition Hall

11:00 am

44th Annual Birmingham Home Show

16 Feb

Exhibition Hall

Onsale To The General Public: Tues., Nov. 22 Noon. Prices: Adults $11 Seniors $7 (Thursday only) Children 6-12 $3 Children 5 + Under Free. For more information, visit http://homeshowbirmingham.com/information

Bon Jovi

Thu Feb 16

Thu 16 Feb

Bon Jovi

Legacy Arena

8:00 pm

Bon Jovi at the BJCC

Bon Jovi

16 Feb

Legacy Arena

On Sale to General Public: Saturday, Oct. 15 10am. Prices: VIP: $555.75 $455.75 $385.75 Regular: $155.75 $109.75 $90.25 $60.25 $40.25. . Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording.

44th Annual Birmingham Home Show

Fri Feb 17

Fri 17 Feb

44th Annual Birmingham Home Show

Exhibition Hall

10:00 am

44th Annual Birmingham Home Show

17 Feb

Exhibition Hall

Onsale To The General Public: Tues., Nov. 22 Noon. Prices: Adults $11 Seniors $7 (Thursday only) Children 6-12 $3 Children 5 + Under Free. For more information, visit http://homeshowbirmingham.com/information

Eric Church

Fri Feb 17

Fri 17 Feb

Eric Church

Legacy Arena

8:00 pm

Eric Church at the BJCC

Eric Church

17 Feb

Legacy Arena

ALERT: Tickets to Eric Church sold exclusively at Ticketmaster. No Box Office Sales until Jan., 17, 2017. On sale to General Public: Fri, 09/23/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $89 $70 $49.50 $30 $18. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording. There is a 6 ticket limit for this event.

44th Annual Birmingham Home Show

Sat Feb 18

Sat 18 Feb

44th Annual Birmingham Home Show

Exhibition Hall

10:00 am

44th Annual Birmingham Home Show

18 Feb

Exhibition Hall

Onsale To The General Public: Tues., Nov. 22 Noon. Prices: Adults $11 Seniors $7 (Thursday only) Children 6-12 $3 Children 5 + Under Free. For more information, visit http://homeshowbirmingham.com/information

Katt Williams

Sat Feb 18

Sat 18 Feb

Katt Williams

Legacy Arena

8:00 pm

Katt Williams at the BJCC

Katt Williams

18 Feb

Legacy Arena

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 11/11/16 10:00 AM CST. Prices: $101 $77 $61 $54. Ages: Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording. Acts/prices subject to change.

44th Annual Birmingham Home Show

Sun Feb 19

Sun 19 Feb

44th Annual Birmingham Home Show

Exhibition Hall

10:00 am

44th Annual Birmingham Home Show

19 Feb

Exhibition Hall

Onsale To The General Public: Tues., Nov. 22 Noon. Prices: Adults $11 Seniors $7 (Thursday only) Children 6-12 $3 Children 5 + Under Free. For more information, visit http://homeshowbirmingham.com/information

Stomp

Tue Feb 21

Tue 21 Feb

Stomp

Concert Hall

7:30 pm

Stomp

21 Feb

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.

Stomp

Wed Feb 22

Wed 22 Feb

Stomp

Concert Hall

7:30 pm

Stomp

22 Feb

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.

Twenty One Pilots

Fri Feb 24

Fri 24 Feb

Twenty One Pilots

Legacy Arena

7:00 pm

Twenty One Pilots at the BJCC

Twenty One Pilots

24 Feb

Legacy Arena

On Sale to General Public: Fri, 05/13/16 Noon CDT. Prices: $46.50 $36.50. Floor Is General Admission. Please adhere to published ticket limits. If you exceed the ticket limit, you may have any or all of your orders and tickets canceled without notice. Delivery will be delayed to check for duplicate orders. Deliver delay will be lifted 1/24/2017. 6 ticket limit. All ages must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No recording.

Once The Musical

Fri Feb 24

Fri 24 Feb

Once The Musical

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

Once The Musical

24 Feb

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.

Once The Musical

Sat Feb 25

Sat 25 Feb

Once The Musical

Concert Hall

2:00 pm

Once The Musical

25 Feb

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.

Once The Musical

Sat Feb 25

Sat 25 Feb

Once The Musical

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

Once The Musical

25 Feb

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.

Once The Musical

Sun Feb 26

Sun 26 Feb

Once The Musical

Concert Hall

1:00 pm

Once The Musical

26 Feb

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Fri, 08/12/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Price Range: $30.00 - $60.00 (Service fees not included). Prices subject to change. No Cameras/Audio/Video recordings. Show Run Time: 8:00pm – 10:45pm. Groups 10+ call: 205-919-3721. Presented by Broadway in Birmingham.

Cottontails Village

Fri Mar 03

Fri 03 Mar

Cottontails Village

Exhibition Hall

10:00 am

Cottontails Village

03 Mar

Exhibition Hall

On Sale to The General Public: TBA. Prices: TBA. For more information, visit: http://www.christmasvillagefestival.com/cottontails

Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella

Fri Mar 03

Fri 03 Mar

Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella

Theater

7:30 pm

Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella

03 Mar

Theater

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 09/16/16 10:00 AM CDT. All ages must have a ticket. No cameras/no video recording. For groups call 205.458.8449. Presented by The Birmingham Ballet. For more information, visit http://www.birminghamballet.com/

Norah Jones

Fri Mar 03

Fri 03 Mar

Norah Jones

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

Norah Jones at the BJCC

Norah Jones

03 Mar

Concert Hall

On sale to General Public: Fri, 11/18/16 10:00 AM CST. Prices: $71.75 $61.75 $43.75. All ages must have a ticket No professional cameras/no recording.

Cottontails Village

Sat Mar 04

Sat 04 Mar

Cottontails Village

Exhibition Hall

10:00 am

Cottontails Village

04 Mar

Exhibition Hall

On Sale to The General Public: TBA. Prices: TBA. For more information, visit: http://www.christmasvillagefestival.com/cottontails

Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella

Sat Mar 04

Sat 04 Mar

Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella

Theater

2:00 pm

Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella

04 Mar

Theater

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 09/16/16 10:00 AM CDT. All ages must have a ticket. No cameras/no video recording. For groups call 205.458.8449. Presented by The Birmingham Ballet. For more information, visit http://www.birminghamballet.com/

Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella

Sat Mar 04

Sat 04 Mar

Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella

Theater

7:30 pm

Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella

04 Mar

Theater

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 09/16/16 10:00 AM CDT. All ages must have a ticket. No cameras/no video recording. For groups call 205.458.8449. Presented by The Birmingham Ballet. For more information, visit http://www.birminghamballet.com/

Back 2 The 80s

Sat Mar 04

Sat 04 Mar

Back 2 The 80s

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

Back 2 The 80s

04 Mar

Concert Hall

Artist: : Whodini, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Kid Capri, Al B. Sure!, Force MDS, Hi Five, Cherelle, Doug E. Fresh, Onsale to General Public Fri, 11/18/16 10:00 AM CST. Prices: $101 $77 $61 $51. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording. Acts subject to change without notice.

Cottontails Village

Sun Mar 05

Sun 05 Mar

Cottontails Village

Exhibition Hall

12:00 pm

Cottontails Village

05 Mar

Exhibition Hall

On Sale to The General Public: TBA. Prices: TBA. For more information, visit: http://www.christmasvillagefestival.com/cottontails

Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella

Sun Mar 05

Sun 05 Mar

Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella

Theater

2:00 pm

Birmingham Ballet: Cinderella

05 Mar

Theater

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 09/16/16 10:00 AM CDT. All ages must have a ticket. No cameras/no video recording. For groups call 205.458.8449. Presented by The Birmingham Ballet. For more information, visit http://www.birminghamballet.com/

Natural hair and Health Expo

Sat Mar 11

Sat 11 Mar

Natural hair and Health Expo

North Exhibition Hall

10:00 am

Natural hair and Health Expo

11 Mar

North Exhibition Hall

On Sale To General Public: TBA. Prices: $10 Advance. $20 Day of show. For more information, please visit: naturalhairandhealthexpo.com

The Brain Candy Live Tour

Tue Mar 21

Tue 21 Mar

The Brain Candy Live Tour

Concert Hall

7:30 pm

The Brain Candy Live Tour at the BJCC

The Brain Candy Live Tour

21 Mar

Concert Hall

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 10/28/16 10:00 AM CDT. $76.75 $60.75 $46.75 $30.75. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording.

Chris Rock - Total Blackout Tour

Fri Mar 24

Fri 24 Mar

Chris Rock - Total Blackout Tour

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

Chris Rock - Total Blackout Tour

24 Mar

Concert Hall

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 12/09/16 10:00 AM CST. Prices: $125 $69.50 $49.50. Agies 2+ mus have a ticket to enter. NO CAMERAS/VIDEO ALLOWED - NO EXCEPTIONS

Professional Bull Riders

Sat Apr 01

Sat 01 Apr

Professional Bull Riders

Legacy Arena

7:00 pm

Professional Bull Riders at the BJCC

Professional Bull Riders

01 Apr

Legacy Arena

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 09/30/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $162 $57 $47 $37 $17. Price Increases $5 day of show. See Ticketmaster for Elite Seat information. Ages: 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras.

The Phantom Of The Opera

Wed Apr 05

Wed 05 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

7:30 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera at the BJCC

The Phantom Of The Opera

05 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

The Phantom Of The Opera

Thu Apr 06

Thu 06 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

2:00 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera

06 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

The Phantom Of The Opera

Thu Apr 06

Thu 06 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

7:30 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera

06 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

James & The Giant Peach

Fri Apr 07

Fri 07 Apr

James & The Giant Peach

Theater

7:30 pm

James & The Giant Peach

07 Apr

Theater

For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org

Panic! At The Disco

Fri Apr 07

Fri 07 Apr

Panic! At The Disco

Legacy Arena

8:00 pm

Panic! At The Disco

07 Apr

Legacy Arena

Guests: MisterWifes & Saint Motel. On Sale To General Public: Fri., Sep 30 10am CST. Prices: $61 $51 $41. Ages 2+ Must have a ticket. No professional cameras or recordings. Arena Club Available for purchase for this event. Presented by Livenation.

The Phantom Of The Opera

Fri Apr 07

Fri 07 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera

07 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

The Phantom Of The Opera

Sat Apr 08

Sat 08 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

2:00 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera

08 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

James & The Giant Peach

Sat Apr 08

Sat 08 Apr

James & The Giant Peach

Theater

2:30 pm

James & The Giant Peach

08 Apr

Theater

For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org

Kari Jobe

Sat Apr 08

Sat 08 Apr

Kari Jobe

Legacy Arena

7:00 pm

Kari Jobe

08 Apr

Legacy Arena

On sale to General Public: Fri, 12/16/16 10:00 AM CST. Prices: $77.50 $42.50 $27.50. Floor is General Admission Seated. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/No Videoing. Doors open at 6pm. For group sales, please call: 855-484-1991

The Phantom Of The Opera

Sat Apr 08

Sat 08 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera

08 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

The Phantom Of The Opera

Sun Apr 09

Sun 09 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

1:00 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera

09 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

The Phantom Of The Opera

Sun Apr 09

Sun 09 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

6:30 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera

09 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

The Phantom Of The Opera

Tue Apr 11

Tue 11 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

7:30 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera

11 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

The Phantom Of The Opera

Wed Apr 12

Wed 12 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

7:30 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera

12 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

The Phantom Of The Opera

Thu Apr 13

Thu 13 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

7:30 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera

13 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

James & The Giant Peach

Fri Apr 14

Fri 14 Apr

James & The Giant Peach

Theater

2:30 pm

James & The Giant Peach

14 Apr

Theater

For more information, please visit: www.bct123.org

The Phantom Of The Opera

Fri Apr 14

Fri 14 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera

14 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

The Phantom Of The Opera

Sat Apr 15

Sat 15 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

2:00 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera

15 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

The Phantom Of The Opera

Sat Apr 15

Sat 15 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera

15 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

The Phantom Of The Opera

Sun Apr 16

Sun 16 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

1:00 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera

16 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

The Phantom Of The Opera

Sun Apr 16

Sun 16 Apr

The Phantom Of The Opera

Concert Hall

6:30 pm

The Phantom Of The Opera

16 Apr

Concert Hall

On Sale to General Public: Mon, 11/14/16 09:00 AM CST. Prices: Please check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. All Ages will need a ticket to enter. No audio/video recordings of any kind.

Soul2Soul Tour: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Fri Apr 21

Fri 21 Apr

Soul2Soul Tour: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Legacy Arena

8:00 pm

Soul2Soul Tour: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill at the BJCC

Soul2Soul Tour: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

21 Apr

Legacy Arena

Onsale to General Public: Fri, 10/14/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $109.50 $89.50 $69.50. Ages 2+ Must have a ticket to enter. No professional cameras/no video/audio recordings. VIP1 & VIP2 packages will not be available for pick up until night of show. An Email confirmation will be sent to all VIP buyers within 72 hours of event.

Alton Brown Live

Tue Apr 25

Tue 25 Apr

Alton Brown Live

Concert Hall

7:30 pm

Alton Brown Live at the BJCC

Alton Brown Live

25 Apr

Concert Hall

Onsale to General Public: Thu, 08/11/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: $102 $67 $59.50 $54.50 $39.50 $27. All ages must have a ticket. No cameras or recording devices allowed. Groups of 15+ please call 205-458-8449 or email groupsales@bjcc.org. For more information, please visit: www.altonbrowntour.com.

Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds – The Final Performances

Tue May 09

Tue 09 May

Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds – The Final Performances

Concert Hall

8:00 pm

Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds – The Final Performances at the BJCC

Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds – The Final Performances

09 May

Concert Hall

Special Guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. Onsale to General Public: Fri, 10/21/16 10:00 AM CDT. Prices: TBA. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No Professional Cameras/No Audio or Video.

Julianne and Derek Hough: MOVE - Beyond - Live On Tour

Wed May 17

Wed 17 May

Julianne and Derek Hough: MOVE - Beyond - Live On Tour

Concert Hall

7:30 pm

Julianne and Derek Hough: MOVE - Beyond - Live On Tour at the BJCC

Julianne and Derek Hough: MOVE - Beyond - Live On Tour

17 May

Concert Hall

On sale to General Public: Fri, 12/16/16 10:00 AM CST. Prices: $81.50 $67 $51.50. Ages 2+ must have a ticket. No professional cameras/no recording.

